The arrival at the party is old news, but Rob’s reaction to it is the headline here. He appears laid back, but, on the inside, he is cringing. “Everyone is swarming Chyna and I,” he explains. “It is exactly what I did not want. It’s all eyes on me. I just wish we could focus on Khloé.” He sticks it out. He takes some pictures. Then he and Chyna are out of there.



The next big family event is the trip to DC. Rob, again, doesn't want to go but makes the trip because he knows it is important to Chyna. She is excited to show Rob where she grew up. Her story certainly isn’t an easy one. She was in and out of several schools in suburban Maryland. She even attended what she calls an “alternative school.” Chyna takes Rob to see her old house. In a touching moment, Chyna rolls down the window and tells a woman on the street that she used to live in the house behind the woman. The woman instantly recognises Chyna and says, “Oh, girl! Let me give you a high five!”



Chyna gets to play the hometown girl made good and takes pictures with the people on the street. Rob is proud of his fiancée. It’s good to see Chyna in her element. For Chyna’s part, she’s moved by the moment. “Growing up I would never have thought that people would have even known my name,” she says.



Rob is nervous about meeting Chyna’s family, which, honestly, is understandable given that she has 11 siblings, none of which has Chyna’s mum has even met. Chyna invites her mum Toni and her dad Eric, who haven’t seen each other in 10 years, to the family dinner. Two of her sisters and one of her brothers join them as well.



The dinner is going smoothly until Toni asks the difference in ages between Chyna and her sisters. Chyna explains that the three girls were born five months apart. Apparently, this is news to Toni, who excuses herself pretty damn quick but not before getting a shot in at Chyna’s dad. “So Papa was a rolling stone,” Toni says.

