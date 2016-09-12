An Instagram post by Rob Kardashian from Monday evening suggests he's about to make a big change. "Just closed the deal on my new house and can't wait to move out of CALI!!" he wrote.
For extra measure, he threw in, "AMERICA!!!!!"
Does this mean he and Blac Chyna are moving? And if they are, where are they going?
According to The Mirror, some people think the mansion in the photo is in Southampton, New York.
"Are they moving to Long Island?" one commenter wrote.
Wherever they're going, it was quick, given that Kris Jenner bought him a house in Calabasas, California in February.
Jenner lives in Calabasas, too, and Rob's sisters all live nearby. Maybe he's distancing himself from his family while he and Chyna prepare to start their own.
Whatever their motives, one thing's for sure: That kid will have a lot of space to run around in.
