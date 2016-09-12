Blac Chyna Just Revealed The Sex Of Her Baby

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are going to have a girl. The couple learned the good news a while ago, but it was revealed Sunday on Rob & Chyna and on Khloé Kardashian's Instagram.
The reveal was a sweet TV moment, albeit one tainted by Rob Kardashian's disappointment he will not be having a boy.
"I'm pretty nervous. I'm excited," Rob says. "I really want a boy."
"You are having…a girl!" the doctor says.
"Rob, it's a girl!" Chyna says.
"Oh, that's crazy," Rob says.
Watch video of the moment below.
We would like to suggest that Rob's disappointment is misplaced. Kardashian women are titans of industry, supermodels, and reality TV moguls. Kardashian men are, well, Rob Kardashian.
We await the name reveal with bated breath.
