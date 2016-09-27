A tearful plea from Blac Chyna's mom on last Sunday's episode of Rob & Chyna is taking on new meaning, as rumors swirl that the couple has split for good.
People points out that in the episode, Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, questioned the couple about why they hadn't yet made any wedding plans. Toni then predicted that things may not end up happily ever after between the two.
"You gotta stop what you're doing," she said to Kardashian. "[Chyna] don't need a baby she needs [you to be] a father... You can't do what you're doing. You're going to ruin it," Toni said, urging Kardashian to step up and be present for her daughter. Foreshadowing, anyone?
The couple has yet to officially confirm their split, though Kardashian was certainly very vocal on Twitter last night. We have a feeling things are about to get pretty complicated.
Check out the full clip from E!, below.
