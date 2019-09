Anyone could guess that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna 's baby shower on Sunday would have some fireworks. Nobody predicted just how dramatic it got.The engaged couple were celebrating with friends on Sunday when news broke of Kim Kardashian's burglary in Paris. Sources tell E! that Rob and Chyna, who had spoken to Kim over FaceTime just moments before , were immediately informed."Everyone at the baby shower had turned off their phones, but a few people were checking every so often," a source revealed. "One of the guests saw an alert about what had happened and told Rob."