Anyone could guess that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's baby shower on Sunday would have some fireworks. Nobody predicted just how dramatic it got.
The engaged couple were celebrating with friends on Sunday when news broke of Kim Kardashian's burglary in Paris. Sources tell E! that Rob and Chyna, who had spoken to Kim over FaceTime just moments before, were immediately informed.
"Everyone at the baby shower had turned off their phones, but a few people were checking every so often," a source revealed. "One of the guests saw an alert about what had happened and told Rob."
According to the source, Rob was "very concerned" by the news and reached out to family members to get more information.
"[Rob and Chyna] were both extremely shaken up and upset by everything, but once they discovered that Kim wasn't hurt they calmed down," a source added. "It was a terrifying moment for the two of them. They were so worried about Kim."
Kim has since returned to the States to be with her family.
