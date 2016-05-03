Who Is Performing At Governors Ball & How Do You Get Tickets?

Good news, music fans! We've got less than a month to go until one of the most exciting festivals of the year — Governors Ball.
The full lineup was first announced back in January, but with every passing month we've gotten more and more information about the event. We've got your all-important food lineup here, as well as the preliminary announcement of headliners here.
But, because we love you, we've compiled everything you need to know about getting yourself to Gov Ball and enjoying all it has to offer.Whether you've been attending the weekend event for years or still debating taking the plunge, we have all the facts you need to know to get you there.
Gov Ball or bust!
When:
The festival takes place from Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5.
Buses and ferries will start running to Randall's Island each day starting at 11:00 a.m., which is also when the box office opens. The fest website recommends taking the ferry that leaves from the intersection of East 35th Street and the FDR Drive. Another option is to take the 4, 5, 6 subway trains to 125th Street, and then either walk the one mile to the festival gates, or hop on the X80 express bus, which will drop you right at the entrance. There's also a shuttle from Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg. And, hey — you can always walk or bike.
11:45 a.m. — Festival gates open.
12:15 p.m. — Music starts! There is NO reentry, so prepare to be there all day.
10 p.m — Things start wrapping up as the box office closes
11 p.m. — Music ends on the island, but there's always Gov Ball After Dark, which features shows lasting until the wee hours of the morning. Note: The After Dark shows do cost extra money, as they're at a separate venue.
Where:
So, where is this magical island that requires you to board a ferry and sail across the East River? That would be Randall's Island, which floats between Manhattan and Queens.
How Much:
Unfortunately, some of the ticket packages are already sold out, but there are still a couple of different options available.
There is also a discount if you buy tickets with a larger group, which is something to consider if you roll with a pretty big squad.
Purchase tickets online through Eventbrite and you will receive a wristband, which is your access pass to the festival. Wear it EVERY DAY. Never take it off.
Who:
Now, on to the most exciting news of who is actually performing.
The Headliners
Kanye West
The Strokes
Beck
Robyn
Death Cab for Cutie
The Killers
HAIM
Of Monsters and Men
The Other Amazing Performers
Chet Faker
Chvrches
Father John Misty
Jamie xx
Bloc Party
Eagles of Death Metal
Miguel
Big Grams
Action Bronson
Purity Ring
Courtney Barnett
Joey Bada$$
De La Soul
Vince Staples
Against Me!
Bat for Lashes
Thundercat
Torres
Bully
Miike Snow
Matt and Kim
Gary Clark Jr.
Transviolt
Tor Miller
Eliot Sumner
Lineups broken down by day are available here. We recommend you print out the list the night before, highlight your favorites, and plan your days in advance once the schedule is released.
Anything else I need to know?
Unlike other music festivals, this one does not involve camping, so don't try to sleep over on the island.
Don't bring anything unsafe, illegal, or annoying to carry all day.
Do bring sunscreen, an extra charger, fun friends, and good vibes.
