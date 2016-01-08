Kanye West & Beck To Reunite At Governors Ball Music Festival

You've got Coachella sorted. Now it's time to get everything in order for the Governors Ball Music Festival.
The New York fest just released its 2016 lineup, and it reads like a who's who of noughties favorites. The Strokes are headlining. The Killers and Bloc Party are back. Death Cab for Cutie will be taking the stage. And, lo and behold, both Kanye West and his Grammys nemesis Beck are scheduled to bring the house down. This could be interesting.
Slated to take place in Randall's Island Park from June 3-5, the festival will also see performances from Robyn, Father John Misty, Haim, M83, Chet Faker, Courtney Barnett, Of Monsters and Men, Action Bronson, Mac Miller, CHVRCHES, Miike Snow, Elle King, Christine and the Queens, Two Door Cinema Club, Jamie xx, Gary Clark Jr., Miguel, De La Soul, Big Boi's Big Grams, Purity Ring, Bat for Lashes, Against Me!, Fidlar, Torres, Bully, Joey Bada$$, and more. Eagles of Death Metal will also take part, so prepare to get a little emotional.
Let the games — and potential stage-storming/mic-stealing — begin.
The New York fest just released its 2016 lineup, and it reads like a who's who of noughties favorites. The Strokes are headlining. The Killers and Bloc Party are back. Death Cab for Cutie will be taking the stage. And, lo and behold, both Kanye West and his Grammys nemesis Beck are scheduled to bring the house down. This could be interesting.
Slated to take place in Randall's Island Park from June 3-5, the festival will also see performances from Robyn, Father John Misty, Haim, M83, Chet Faker, Courtney Barnett, Of Monsters and Men, Action Bronson, Mac Miller, CHVRCHES, Miike Snow, Elle King, Christine and the Queens, Two Door Cinema Club, Jamie xx, Gary Clark Jr., Miguel, De La Soul, Big Boi's Big Grams, Purity Ring, Bat for Lashes, Against Me!, Fidlar, Torres, Bully, Joey Bada$$, and more. Eagles of Death Metal will also take part, so prepare to get a little emotional.
Let the games — and potential stage-storming/mic-stealing — begin.
Advertisement