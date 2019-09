According to drummer Julian Dorio’s brother Michael, who spoke with Atlanta's Channel 2 Action News , the band was several songs into its set when chaos began."He said they were playing, about six songs into the show, they heard, before they saw anything, they heard automatic machine gunfire. It was so loud, it was louder than the band, and they hit the stage floor," Michael recounted. "As they got up to try to evacuate they saw men with machine guns just shooting anything and everything in the venue. They heard more than they could see because of the stage lights. I don't know if it was seated or standing but Julian, the lead singer and some of the crew, there was a door back of the stage that led to a street and they flew out the back door."