French soccer player Lassana Diarra posted on Twitter that his cousin, Asta Diakite, was one of the victims of Friday night's terror attacks in Paris."As you perhaps already read I have been personally effected by these attacks my cousin Asta Diakitie was among the victims of one of the shootings that took place, just like hundreds of other innocent French people," Diarra wrote.He went on to say that Diakite was "a great support, a big sister" to him.Diarra was playing for France against Germany at the Stade de France as the attacks unfolded."'In the climate of terror it's important for all of us, who are representatives of our country and its diversity, to speak up and stay united in the face of a horror which has neither colour nor religion," he wrote. "Together we must protect, love, respect and peace. Thank you to everyone for your updates and messages. Take care of you and yours, and may the victims rest in peace."