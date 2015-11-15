"She was a great girl, one of the best," her aunt, Sandra Felt, told NBC News. "She planned her whole trip to Paris — always a go-getter, very organized person. She worked to save money for her trip."
Gonzalez was a part of an exchange program that sent her to France to study design at the Strate School of Design, the Los Angeles Times reports. Her official cause of death has not been released. CSU Long Beach will hold a vigil for Gonzalez at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Gonzalez was in Paris with three other students from CSU Long Beach. All of them are believed to be safe.
In a Facebook status, Michael LaForte, a lecturer in Cal State Long Beach’s department of design, described Gonzalez as a “kind, thoughtful, generous, and talented student, dear to all who knew her. We grieve for her today and give our hearts to her grieving family and boyfriend.”
Breuil had marched with her mother in a rally following the January attack on Charlie Hebdo. “They did it to show their support,” Alexis told Time.
“I understand the anger. I’m not angry. Maybe I will be,” Breuil told Time just before learning of his sister's fate. "I want to show the other cheek. Instead of responding with violent acts we have to understand what is the cause of the problem and work together to try and prevent it.”
French soccer player Lassana Diarra posted on Twitter that his cousin, Asta Diakite, was one of the victims of Friday night's terror attacks in Paris.
"As you perhaps already read I have been personally effected by these attacks my cousin Asta Diakitie was among the victims of one of the shootings that took place, just like hundreds of other innocent French people," Diarra wrote.
He went on to say that Diakite was "a great support, a big sister" to him.
Diarra was playing for France against Germany at the Stade de France as the attacks unfolded.
"'In the climate of terror it's important for all of us, who are representatives of our country and its diversity, to speak up and stay united in the face of a horror which has neither colour nor religion," he wrote. "Together we must protect, love, respect and peace. Thank you to everyone for your updates and messages. Take care of you and yours, and may the victims rest in peace."
Nick Alexander #fuckterrorism #ParisAttacks #Bataclan
Nick Alexander, a British citizen, is also confirmed dead by the BBC. Time writes that Alexander was a crew member for Eagles of Death Metal, the band that was playing at the Bataclan when shooting broke out. He was killed as he was selling the band's merchandise.
"It is with huge sorrow that we can confirm that our beloved Nick lost his life at the Bataclan," a family statement read. “Nick died doing the job he loved and we take great comfort in knowing how much he was cherished by his friends around the world.” His family described him as "generous, funny and fiercely loyal." His death sparked reactions from friends, including singer Yusuf Islam, known also as Cat Stevens, who said that Alexander had worked as a merchandiser on his tour in 2014.
Just read Nick Alexander was killed in Paris.
Just read Nick Alexander was killed in Paris.

He was our tour merchandiser on last year's tour. Sending love & condolences to his family
Alexander was at the Bataclan with a friend, Helen Wilson, who told The Telegraph that he was shot right in front of her. She's currently recovering at a hospital after being shot in the legs.
Alexander’s girlfriend, Polina Buckley, took to Twitter on Saturday to post a photo of the couple. "You are and always will be the love of my life, Nick Alexander," she wrote.
Houd had worked for Isabel Marant. She was killed at a cafe on the rue de Charrone in Paris, according to the Associated Press.
Valentin Ribet, 26, a London School of Economics business law graduate, was killed in the Bataclan concert hall. Ribet was employed in the Paris office of Hogan Lovells, an international law firm. The firm’s spokesman released a statement confirming Ribet’s death. “Hogan Lovells is greatly saddened by the loss of Valentin Ribet.”
“Our hearts are filled with sadness at this news,” the London School of Economics said in a statement.
Her team, La Boucherie de Paris, wrote a statement, saying, "We are devastated to learn that Lola Salines, of La Boucherie de Paris Roller Derby, lost her life in the horrendous attacks in Paris last night. Lola's team mate, Julie Gallerne, was also at the Bataclan concert venue and is recovering from her injuries. We send such love to Julie and to all those who knew Lola, as well as to all those impacted by the terrorist atrocities that took place around the world yesterday, and every day before."
Mi amigo Luis Felipe Zschoche Valle ... ¡Tu guitarra sonará siempre!
Luis Felipe Zschoche Valle was a musician and had been living in Paris for eight years, according to La Tercera. He was at the Bataclan with his wife, who is French, the newspaper reported. He was a guitarist and member of the band Captain America.
De Peretti says that she and her sister were very close, and grew up horseback riding and swimming. She told Time that they dreamed of having children that would be close cousins in the future.
"I just cannot believe that I just lost a part of myself," she said.
A colleague at France 24 said Hoche had a 6-year-old child, according to The Guardian.
Esta es Michelle Gil Jaimes, mexico-española
Fue asesinada en los atentados de París
Un abrazo a sus allegados
Esta es Michelle Gil Jaimes, mexico-española

Fue asesinada en los atentados de París

Un abrazo a sus allegados

#DEP
Michelle Gil Jaimes from Tuxpan, Mexico, was killed on Friday, the Associated Press reported. According to Mexican news outlet El Universal, she is the daughter of Pedro Gil, a local entrepreneur in the region.
The Washington Post reports that a message posted Saturday on the Inrocks website noted that Decherf was the father of two daughters. “We are all devastated that he’s left us. Our thoughts are with his family and friends," Inrocks said in a statement.
Hommage à Mohamed Amine Benmbarek, jeune marocain de 28 ans,décédé dans les #AttentatsParis #ParisAttacks #twittoma
Mohamed Amine Benmbarek was a victim of Friday's terror attacks. His cousin, Akram Benmbarek, took to Facebook on Saturday to confirm his death.
I just learned that one my cousins was a victim in the #Paris attack. A newly wed Mohamed Amine Benmbarek passed away...
The Saadi sisters had been living in France after leaving their family behind in the Tunisian town of Menzel Bourguiba.
La recherche est terminée, je n'ai plus de mots, que des larmes. Marie et Mathias nous ont quitté tous les deux.
Maria Lausch moved to Paris to be with her boyfriend, Mathias Dymarski. The couple was killed during the Eagles of Death Metal show at the Bataclan on Friday night.
The couple had a young son, and Pop had a daughter, according to Buzzfeed.