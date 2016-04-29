The Food At Gov Ball This Year Is Next-Level

Elizabeth Buxton
Foodies with Gov Ball tickets, rejoice — this year’s Governors Ball food lineup is seriously a dream come true. Gov Ball organizers have joined forces with the masterminds behind #EEEEEATS, at the Infatuation, to create what might be the most extensive and magically delicious music-food festival of all time.

Two days on an island with over 50 of the most sought-after vendors doesn’t sound half bad. From ramen burgers, sushi burritos, lobster grilled cheeses, personal pizzas, and pastas, to candy-coated ice cream sundaes and dulce de leche drenched waffles, Gov Ball 2016 really has it all (and a bag of chips). Not to mention the handful of vegan options and hip coffee trucks, too. No matter what your particular taste in food (or music) may be, it seems like you won't be leaving with an empty stomach.

Check out the 'grams below for a little sneak peek of what's in store for your tastebuds.
1. Arancini Bros

A photo posted by AranciniBros (@arancinibros) on

2. Asia Dog

A photo posted by asiadognyc (@asiadognyc) on

3. Beecher’s Handmade Cheese
4. Black Tap

A photo posted by Black Tap (@blacktapnyc) on

5. Bluestone Lane Coffee
6. Burger Joint
7. Burger Warrior

A photo posted by Jahnay R (@ay_its_nay) on

8. By Chloe
9. Café Habana
10. Coco & Co
11. Coolhaus

A photo posted by COOLHAUS (@coolhaus) on

12. Dan & John’s Wings
13. Davey’s Ice Cream
14. Friterie

A photo posted by Friterie (@friterienyc) on

15. Harry & Ida’s Meat & Supply Co.
16. Hebros Kitchen
17. Jalapeno Corndog
18. Jeepney
19. Juice Press

A photo posted by JUICE PRESS (@juicepress) on

20. King of Pops

A photo posted by King of Pops (@kingofpops) on

21. Korilla BBQ
22. Landhaus
23. Luke’s Lobster

A photo posted by lukeslobster (@lukeslobster) on

24. Mac Truck
25. Mario by Mary
26. Matchabar

A photo posted by MatchaBar (@matchabarnyc) on

27. Mighty Quinn’s BBQ
28. Momofuku Milk Bar

A photo posted by milk bar (@milkbarstore) on

29. The Nugget Spot
30. Papaya King

A photo posted by papayaking (@papayaking) on

31. Phil’s Steaks

A photo posted by Phil's Steaks (@philssteaks) on

32. Pizza Nova

A photo posted by Pizza Nova (@pizzanova) on

33. Ponti Rossi
34. Ramen Burger
35. Seamore’s

A photo posted by SEAMORE'S (@seamoresnyc) on

36. Snowdays

A photo posted by Snowdays (@snowdaysnyc) on

37. Southernmost Falafel
38. Spaghetti Incident

A photo posted by stella blackmon (@tellagirl) on

39. Streetbird Rotisserie

A photo posted by Streetbird (@streetbirdnyc) on

40. Sweet Chili
41. Tacombi
42. Taqueria Diana
43. Taquitoria
A photo posted by Taquitoria (@taquitoria) on

44. Try Vegan

A photo posted by Try Vegan (@tryvegannj) on

45. Uma Temakeria
46. Valducci’s Pizza

A photo posted by @valduccis on

47. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
48. Wafels & Dinges
49. Wandering Bear Coffee
50. Wowfulls

A photo posted by W O W F U L L S (@wowfulls) on

*Three of the available vendors aren't on Instagram yet. So, get ready to snap, post, and bite: Flaming Wok, Four Boys, and Hippie Dips, too.
