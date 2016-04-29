The Food At Gov Ball This Year Is Next-Level

Foodies with Gov Ball tickets, rejoice — this year’s Governors Ball food lineup is seriously a dream come true. Gov Ball organizers have joined forces with the masterminds behind #EEEEEATS, at the Infatuation, to create what might be the most extensive and magically delicious music-food festival of all time.
Two days on an island with over 50 of the most sought-after vendors doesn’t sound half bad. From ramen burgers, sushi burritos, lobster grilled cheeses, personal pizzas, and pastas, to candy-coated ice cream sundaes and dulce de leche drenched waffles, Gov Ball 2016 really has it all (and a bag of chips). Not to mention the handful of vegan options and hip coffee trucks, too. No matter what your particular taste in food (or music) may be, it seems like you won't be leaving with an empty stomach.
Check out the 'grams below for a little sneak peek of what's in store for your tastebuds.
7. Burger Warrior
16. Hebros Kitchen
17. Jalapeno Corndog
33. Ponti Rossi
37. Southernmost Falafel
*Three of the available vendors aren't on Instagram yet. So, get ready to snap, post, and bite: Flaming Wok, Four Boys, and Hippie Dips, too.
