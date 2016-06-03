How To Watch Governors Ball Music Festival Without Leaving Your Couch

Today, Governors Ball Music Festival has officially commenced for the weekend (June 3 through June 5). Though, if you weren't able to make it to New York City, or simply jumped on the bandwagon too late to purchase tickets, then have no fear.
We've got some good news for you: This year, you can watch the sets from the festival from the comfort of your own home, thanks to Viceland and Live Nation TV.
The featured sets will include The Strokes, Robyn, The Killers, Miguel, Death Cab For Cutie, Vince Staples, and more. Starting today at 9 p.m. EST, Viceland (check out what channel it is with your provider here) will stream evening sets from the weekend.
For daytime sets, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, head over to Live Nation TV who will be digitally streaming live performances via YouTube. Or, just bookmark this page, and stream it below.
So, are you ready to Governors Ball and chill?
