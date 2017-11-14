"I launched my first blog when I was 15. It was called World of Four and showcased all of the things that I loved about fashion. I didn’t have a lot of friends in high school, my social life was all over the place, and I was getting bullied like many teenagers do. Going online and making friends all over the world through the blog was great. During university, I had to focus on my studies, so it was on and off. Close to four years ago, I decided to relaunch as Mel Inspired — a more personal brand where I could share my stories. I think of my audience as my friends."