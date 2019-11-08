But the journey to get to where she is now wasn’t easy nor conventional. At every turn, she shattered norms and defied expectations, starting with dropping out of college in the second semester of her first year. She was neither happy nor fulfilled, and so despite having secured a full ride, she made the decision to forgo the prospect of earning a bachelor’s in fashion merchandising and textiles in favor of pursuing modeling full-time. Standing at 5 feet and 9 inches with striking features, Almond already looked like a model, but to her dismay, it didn’t happen right away. She moved to Atlanta — the next major city after Los Angeles and New York that she felt was more affordable — and worked in sales at a contemporary retailer (in her go-to “quintessential teenager” uniform of tiny crop tops and pleated tennis skirts) as she tried to catch her big break, taking part in amateur photo shoots on the side.