And as the founder of creative agency Kastor & Pollux, she’s got confidence (not to mention a killer work ethic and a unique artistic take) in spades. In addition to running her agency out of a 800-square-foot downtown coach house, she’s also the creative director behind Biannual — a Montreal-based outerwear brand that’s vegan and 100% unisex. “The idea was to create a more conscious take on an outerwear brand because Canada is so cold,” she says. Though that’s not to say that she doesn’t have time for fashion — a great pair of high-waisted pants or a brilliant bauble, like those in the new collection from Swarovski , will always catch her eye. Below, Roche shares her top fashion tricks and hacks, how adopting a daily uniform will save your sanity, and why you can never go wrong with a handmade holiday gift.