With 54,000 Instagram followers and climbing, Toronto-based sartorial sensation Dani Roche is no stranger to grabbing the spotlight. But after years of indiscriminately piling on a medley of clothing, these days her outfits are decidedly more uniform and grown up — she loves to let a great pair of platforms or a dazzling statement earring stand out against a simple tee or turtleneck. At 26, Roche is committed to letting her outfits and her accomplishments do the talking. “It’s not about coming up with a groundbreaking outfit every day,” Roche says. “It’s about figuring out what you’re comfortable in, because comfort breeds confidence.”
And as the founder of creative agency Kastor & Pollux, she’s got confidence (not to mention a killer work ethic and a unique artistic take) in spades. In addition to running her agency out of a 800-square-foot downtown coach house, she’s also the creative director behind Biannual — a Montreal-based outerwear brand that’s vegan and 100% unisex. “The idea was to create a more conscious take on an outerwear brand because Canada is so cold,” she says. Though that’s not to say that she doesn’t have time for fashion — a great pair of high-waisted pants or a brilliant bauble, like those in the new collection from Swarovski, will always catch her eye. Below, Roche shares her top fashion tricks and hacks, how adopting a daily uniform will save your sanity, and why you can never go wrong with a handmade holiday gift.
*All prices listed are in CAD.