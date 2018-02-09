This Celeb Stylist's Dressing Hack Will Save You So. Much. Time.

What are some of your personal fail-safe formulas that always get you out the door fast and looking good?

"In my closet I have a space for pre-made looks — full looks grouped together on separate hangers. I have done this since I was in school. I love putting looks together, and it's so nice to open your closet and grab an entire outfit that you already know will work. I usually have a day where I put together about five looks for the week, depending on what I will be doing. When it comes time to get dressed, I don't waste too much time fussing over what to wear. And if I don’t get to them all, I simply leave them for the following week. I'm a visual person. I get inspired by social media, the runway, editorials, or just people on the street — then I run to my closet to put something together and 'store' in my looks section."