"[The series] was widely misinterpreted, and really needed context for the correct message to be conveyed," she says, noting that the hoodies were meant to be a critique on the fashion industry, and how it perpetuates the idea that people will buy anything if it makes them seem cool. "It was purely a commentary on how sickly obsessed we are as a society with luxury and designer goods. The hoodies were a joke that went too far. I wasn't going to monetize off another brand's logo...that wasn't the point." Nirui sold the pieces in a 10-piece limited-edition run, but she insists the point of the project was for people inside the industry to step back and ask themselves: What is the appeal of these types of clothing, and why are we willing to spend close to $1K on something we could basically buy at our local Target? (For reference, the Vetements x Champion offering sold out almost immediately , so yes, the pieces were in high demand). "Conveying the message behind your work accurately is challenging," she notes. "People aren't always going to get it, but when they do that's super-rewarding."