Oftentimes people fear fashion, writing it off as exclusive, expensive, and complicated. But Nirui reminds the world that getting dressed each day doesn't need to be intimidating. Rather, her self-proclaimed "lazy" girl style is about pairing the wacky with the weird, the bright with the even brighter, and showing how one day, you can feel serious in a power suit, and the next you can feel sexy in a cut-out mini dress. She's dedicated to the fact that her look is a bit irreverent. Because when asked if there ever a moment where she was nervous about embracing her personal aesthetic, she simply replied: "Never. I always liked being different."