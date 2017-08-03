On whether or not there will be more designers like Oliver called in to collaborate, Burley prefers to think of things as an open dialogue. "I think it’s about what’s right for each designer and what makes sense, so there’s not a strict seasonal system or approach with it; it’s not like one season in, one season out. That might work for one designer, but it might not for someone else, so I think we’re trying to be as fluid as possible in the way we work." It's unclear just how their creative powers will continue to be shared throughout their joint stay, and which sectors of the collective will get the new wave treatment (i.e. e-commerce, brick & mortar, or "special projects"). But their first endeavor was restoring the logo back to its original state.