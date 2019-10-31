And for Holland, one such priority that’s taken a backseat is fashion — a pillar that had previously defined more than 10 years of her adult life. But growing up, the 35-year-old stylist didn’t know she wanted to be in the industry. Born and raised in Houston, Holland studied visual arts at an art-focused high school and continued to pursue it in college in Los Angeles. It wasn’t until fashion piqued her interest a couple years into her studies that she made the decision to overhaul her entire career trajectory and transfer to Parsons School of Design in New York. After racking up various fashion internships, including at a brand, a production house, and magazines, she determined that the latter “was the dream.” She landed an assistant role at a major national women’s magazine and worked her way up to an editor level before pivoting to digital media as Refinery29’s styling director. And then she pivoted once more to where she is now: heading up style at a brand.