How Kim Kardashian's Facialist Joanna Czech Became A Celebrity In Her Own Right

Czech took it all in stride. She has an easy way about her, a mellow disposition that offsets her intimidatingly high-tech treatments and A-list clients. Even during an interview with a journalist, she speaks in the confiding, unguarded tone of somebody having coffee with an old friend. “Kim personally gets me on DM and asks, ‘Are you in New York?’ I promise her that I’ll always let her know when I’m in L.A.,” Czech says as casually as if describing how she uses Seamless. Of her entire clientele, which includes Bella Hadid, Christy Turlington Burns, Eva Chen, and Busy Philipps, only one person has ever given her a “little tightness in my chest,” she says: It was hard not to be intimidated the first time she saw Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. “But I make her smile and I make her laugh,” Czech says.