How do you feel your work has improved the representation of historically marginalized groups in the art industry?

"In the field at large, there are tons of women. But the issue in our industry is the lack of women in power. There are very few women who are directors of institutions, and that’s a critical point in our dialogue. There’s such an incredible history of Black women who have been so present in the art world either as historians, educators, or artists — who push the needle on what’s created and what’s remembered. I try to think about them and champion their work, and it inspires me to continually ask questions about what institutions can do. When I was starting out, I couldn’t name one or two Black curators — so I’ve been passionate about making sure people know more names, like, 'We out here.'"