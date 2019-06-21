If you create a Venn diagram with the word “sex” on one side and “yoga” on the other, you’ll find a lot of common ground: Deep breathing, pretzel-y positions, Tantric roots. A quick Google search of “sex and yoga” will pull up hundreds of tips for incorporating yoga into sex, and vice versa. You’ll find a YouTube video of Christopher Gladwell, the author of Engaged Yoga, explaining the connection between the two. "Yoga strategies like asana and meditation take us into opening the bliss lines of the body," he says. "When we open up in [those bliss lines] when we're making love, those lines open and we can spread by taking the energy from genital orgasm, so it's a whole body orgasm, a whole cosmos orgasm." Sounds intriguing and fun, right? Who doesn't want an orgasm so strong it can be felt from their fingertips into the cosmos?
But David Gordon White — the author of Kiss of the Yogini: "Tantric Sex" in its South Asian Contexts and a distinguished professor emeritus of religious studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara — says yoga and sex have very little to do with each other historically. But there are a few X-rated, ancient connections.
"A couple of medieval yogic texts refer to a practice called vajroli mudra, in which following sex, the male partner draws his semen back into his penis,” Gordon White writes in an email. “The assumption appears to be that by controlling his breaths yogically, he can use his penis as if it were a vacuum cleaner. He not only draws back his semen, but also some of his partner's sexual emission (and/or menstrual blood), which is considered to be essential to male practitioners because the female emission contains a divine essence that males do not naturally possess…. But that's about it in terms of any authentic (or pre-1960s) connection between yoga and sex.” These old school facts are moderately interesting, and extremely out there. Still, sex and yoga as one is a fairly modern-day phenomenon. But that doesn't mean it isn't fun.
Here are some beginner positions for those want create their own history by combining the ancient and enjoyable arts of sex and yoga.