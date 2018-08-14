Story from Yoga

12 Gym Bags That Will Fit A Yoga Mat

Cory Stieg
As simple and no-frills as yoga mats are, they sure are cumbersome and inconvenient to carry. Ever try to Cat's Cradle a yoga mat inside one of those string strap carriers after a sweaty Vinyasa class? Or, ever try to enter a packed bus with a rolled yoga mat under your arm? It's not ideal, and often requires some deep breathing.
But if you do have a beloved yoga mat, or if you just hate renting one from a studio, then having the right kind of yoga mat bag can take the frustration out of having to lug it around. What makes a good yoga mat bag? Pretty straightforward: it should carry your yoga mat without making a big thing out of it — and it helps if it's cute, too.
It's tougher than it seems to find a bag that checks all of the boxes, so, ahead we found a bunch of options that may work for you. And if all else fails, you can always just get an app and do a yoga workout without having to leave the house.
R29 Original Series