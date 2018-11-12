Hilaria Baldwin (maiden name: Thomas) never expected to become a recognizable name, or to give birth to four children in less than five years (!). But in 2011, at age 27, the New York City-based yoga instructor met Alec Baldwin. Despite his fame, their 26-year age difference, and her reluctance about both of these factors, the pair fell in love, and everything changed. Within months, he'd moved (to the neighborhood of her choice) for the first time in two decades. By the following year, they'd wed – and the once-anonymous Hilaria had become a paparazzi target.