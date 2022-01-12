THE YES App Will Transform The Way You Shop

For me, the aspects I love most using THE YES include the fashion discovery element (THE YES currently has over 250 brands on its roster) and how the app functions as an easy-to-use, well-designed search engine (though the app doesn't sort low-to-high pricing). It also helps you compare and contrast items faster and more reliably with all of the products available on the same screen. Free shipping is offered both ways, which means no surprise fees on top of the price you see, and shoppers get 10% back on every purchase as YES Funds, which can be applied towards future purchases or donated to a charity that THE YES has partnered with. "It’s a really easy way to help support some of our favorite causes, including Planned Parenthood, Doctors Without Borders, Clean Air Taskforce, and Good+ Foundation," says Tomasi Hill. It's all part of a new loyalty program initiative that co-founder and CEO Julie Bornstein has rolled out for 2022, which is like getting an automatic discount on anything you buy via the app. You can also find and connect with fashion-loving pals for feedback. And, finally, THE YES will also send occasional, non-spammy emails about emerging brands I should check out based on my algorithm, items I've yes'd that are now on sale, and reminders of any YES Funds that I should take advantage of.