Real Students Share How They’re Staying Connected With Friends This Fall

Abby, 22

Houston, TX

Senior in college



How are you staying connected with your friends during this time?

We do lots of spontaneous group FaceTimes, scheduled weekly Zooms, and we have several Discord servers to chat with each other. We post life updates and encouragements in the Discords. We also do "game nights" where one person streams a mystery game they're playing on Discord and all of us watch, play along, and add our input through a voice channel so we can theorize. It feels like we're all really playing together.



How often do you communicate with your friends?

I'll spontaneously FaceTime a friend about every other day, and then a group of us will Zoom every week. We do the game nights once a month. We post in our Discord servers several times a day — they have replaced normal social media posts. Since no one is doing anything in the pandemic and there's nothing glamorous to post on Instagram, the Discord with only close friends is a safe space to post "lol yeah, I'm rewatching Gilmore Girls again."



What is your favorite way to connect with your friends?

My favorite is FaceTiming from my phone because it is the closest thing to being able to talk with them in person. My friend and I would go to Sonic a lot and get milkshakes since it was close to campus. Now, I'm in Houston and she's in Waco, so we'll each drive to our closest Sonics and FaceTime each other in the parking lot, drink our milkshakes, and catch up. Spontaneous FaceTimes have also replaced the casual interactions that would happen in dining halls, common rooms, and libraries.