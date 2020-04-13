The Apps Women In Tech Are Using To Stay Fed, Active, Informed, & Inspired

Social distancing as our new normal has meant a whole new kind of dependence on the technology in our lives. From Zoom meetings and remote classes to Whatsapp group chats to telemedicine and live-streamed workout classes, tech has become our lifeline to the outside world like never before. And we're not talking mindless scrolling — this new frontier of tech usage is intentional and often intimate, productive, meditative, inspiring, informative, and just plain fun.
From yoga and meditation apps to games for kids to podcasts to take your mind off things, there are a lot of apps out there to occupy your time with while social distancing. We asked some of our favorite women in tech, from Google's Head of Product Inclusion to the Head of Product Marketing at Digit, to share the ones they've been relying on. Read on for their picks, and be sure clear some real estate on your phone to try some of these life-changing apps out.