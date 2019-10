Spend A Lot Of Time On Your Phone? This Self-Care App Just Made That A Good Thing

That said, the genius behind Aloe Bud is that it seamlessly encourages these wellness prompts by showing them exactly where you're most likely to see them — your phone screen. The interface is super simple: After downloading the free app, you can add your chosen reminders (i.e. Rest, Hydrate, Fuel, Breathe, Move), and create customized push notifications for as often (or not) as you like. The app allows you to choose from presets like everyday, every workday, or every weekend, but being a Virgo , I opted to pick certain days of the week for certain reminders for the ultimate customized schedule. If all of this is starting to sound like a lot of work, I promise it's really not; the best thing about the app is that you have to do all of this once (or change it if notifications are too often or not enough), and then forget about it and let Aloe Bud do the rest. Even on my busiest days, the reminders tend to pop up when I've completely forgotten ever setting them in the first place — which is exactly why I'm glad I did.