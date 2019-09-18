As a person who has a really hard time feeling motivated to work out, the Activity app on Apple Watch was a push in the right direction. With rings for daily movement, exercise, and standing time that fill in with color as you move throughout your day, you can see visually how much progress you're making in all three categories. (And I pretty much always smile and/or squeal with joy when my Watch congratulates me on completing a daily ring.) WatchOS 6 takes the Activity app even further, with comprehensive Activity Trends. This feature takes 180 days of workout data to kick in, and then shows your progress across these metrics over time in the Health app on your iPhone. It can also tell you on any given day how many steps you've taken in relation to your average behavior, as well as suggestions for getting back on track if you're trending down.