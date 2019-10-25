Netflix spoils its subscribers with a nearly endless amount of content every week. However, it’s rare to see an embarrassment of riches as powerful as the one we’re getting right now.
Friday, October 25 marks the long-awaited return of BoJack Horseman, one of the crown jewels in Netflix’s adult animation universe. But, the return of TV’s most self-destructive equine is really the cherry on top of a very bingeable TV sundae.
BoJack’s sixth season is actually Netflix's fourth buzzy premiere of the week. Over the last few days, the streaming service also debuted Daybreak, a bound-for-social-media-infamy teen apocalypse series, Jenny Slate’s emotional special, and a food show that gives you Chrissy Teigen riding a camel through the desert. There's also buzzy Dolemite Is My Name, a brand-new prank show led by a Stranger Things teen, even more YA content, and a sprinkling of international series to binge.
How is anyone supposed to keep track of all these daunting hours of television?
We’re here to help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.