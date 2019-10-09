Netflix Just Released The Trailer For David Chang’s New Food & Travel Series

David Chang is once again traveling the world, eating amazing and unusual food with his celebrity friends. But this time, it's not for his Netflix series Ugly Delicious. It's for a brand new show called Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.
The new four-part series is set to hit the streaming platform on October 23, 2019, and it primarily differs from Ugly Delicious in the way it's structured. Instead of focusing on a specific type of food in each episode, Chang will explore a single city in each of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner's four episodes. While learning about that city's culture, and of course, eating its most iconic dishes, the chef will be joined by a fellow celebrity.
Back in January, Chrissy Teigen shared photos and videos of herself and Chang in Marrakech, and at the time, only referred to it as a "secret project." Now we know that they were filming what would become episode two of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner. According to the show's trailer, which Netflix released today, Chang will also visit Vancouver with Seth Rogen, Los Angeles with Lena Waithe, and Phenom Penh with Kate McKinnon.
The release of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner comes almost six months after the announcement of a multi-year partnership between David Chang's Majordomo Media, Chrissy Teigen's Suit & Thai Productions, and Vox Media Studios to develop and produce a slate of original food programming for Hulu. And it looks like episode two of this new Netflix docu-series will be a little preview of Family Style, the forthcoming cooking and talk show Chang and Teigen are producing and appearing in for Hulu at some point in the future.
