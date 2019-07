How Old Are The Stranger Things Kids In Season 3?

Stranger Things is all about its twists and turns, but one shock the writers can't take credit for is just how fast the cast of Stranger Things has grown up before our very eyes. It seems like just yesterday little Millie Bobby Brown was flooring everyone with her talent at the young age of 12, and now she’s still flooring everyone with her talent, but is well into her teenage years, starring in movies, and hanging out with Ariana Grande . Where has the time gone?