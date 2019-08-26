The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Virgo In Your Life

It only makes sense that the non-stop rager — also known as Leo season — is directly followed by the calming palate cleanser of Virgo, beginning August 23 until the end of September. After all, there's no sign in the zodiac better known as the responsible, trustworthy friend always there to give the best, most sage advice.
However, Virgos can also be tough to shop for, since they thrive in pragmatic minimalism. "Ruled by Mercury, Virgos are known for their analytical mind and patience," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. "They are rational, excellent communicators, and thrive in logic and order." As the "masterful helpers" of the zodiac, a birthday present can be a great way to allow Virgos a moment of self-care. So that said, whether you're looking for the perfect home décor gift or some indulgent skin care, we've rounded up 21 gift ideas that any Virgo would love to receive. (And I know this, because I am one.)
Crushed Silver Stationery Set
"Virgos love to write, so what's a better treat than sending a handwritten letter to your Virgo bestie, or even gifting stationary for them?" Stardust suggests.
Supernal Cosmic Face Oil
Supernal (which means relating to the sky)'s clean Cosmic Glow Oil is made with blue tansy oil, roman chamomile, vitamin C and omegas 3, 6, and 9 — perfect for Earth signs like Virgo.
Mario Badescu Mini Must-Haves Rose Edition Set
"They also pay attention to their skin, so a great gift would be facial or a gift bag with Mario Badescu products," says tarot reader and wellness coach Caitlin McGarry.
Ghost of a Podcast
Sometimes, the best gifts are free, right? Give your Virgo friend the gift of a better commute with a great podcast rec. "Ghost of a Podcast by Jessica Lanyadoo will get Virgos' analytical mind thinking about self-care, politics, and mysticism," recommends Stardust.
Alfred Tea Room Ceremonial Matcha Gift Set
"Virgos can also be very health conscious as they are very sensitive to what's happening in their body," Walker says. A beautiful tea set with ceremonial-grade matcha is perfect to enhance their inherent sense of calm and rationality.
Dame Products Pom
"People tend to think Virgos are 'goody-goodies' — they aren’t," Stardust says. "Their wild side may be lesser known, but prominent in their Mercurial shenanigans, so don’t hesitate in buying them a sex toy."
Byredo Bibliothèque Candle
A certain bookish sensibility isn't uncommon in Virgos, and there's no better way to channel cozy library moments (minus the final exam cram study sessions) with a chic candle scented with notes of stone fruits, dry florals, warm vanilla, and rich leather. Plus, the minimal votive design is guaranteed to make any Virgo's heart skip a beat.
Anthropologie Faceted Vanity Organizer
It's no secret that Virgos love organization, and a chic brass makeup and brush holder is the best way to ensure that tools and cosmetics are where they're supposed to be.
Dagne Dover Accordian Travel Wallet
"When gift shopping for Virgos, keep in mind that they’re careful planners who like to spend their time investing in their mind and body," says Kesaine Walker. "Anything practical that can help them on their journey to mastery, and make them look good while doing it, will surely win them over."
Smashbox Crystalized Gloss Angeles Lip Gloss
"Virgos love wearing a simple lipgloss to highlight their lips," Stardust says. "This crystallized lipgloss from Smashbox x The Hoodwitch is the ideal texture and colors for Virgo's palette."
Lively The Long-Lined Lace Bralette
"Misconceptions about shopping for a Virgo would be that they come across as innocent," adds McGarry. "They like to have lingerie bought for them too."
Essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle
Perfectionist Virgo would sooner hide away in their apartment that be spotted with a chipped manicure. Okay, we're exaggerating, but a chic nail polish like Essie's fan-favorite Mademoiselle, a milky pale pink is sure to delight any beauty-obsessed Virgo.
Ban.do I Am Very Busy 17-Month Academic Planner
"Virgos are great at planning, organizing, and paying attention to the details as they tend to be perfectionists," astrologer Kesaine Walker adds. Whether in school or busy with a 9-to-5, a cute-yet-functional planner like Ban.do's allows Virgos to plan out their weeks to a T, as is their natural order.
14 of 21
Anthropologie Monogram Nails
As strong communicators, anything monogrammed immediately piques Virgo's interest. Make their space feel all their own with whimsical wall décor in their initials.
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
There's nothing more pragmatic or proactive than preventing sun damage before a sunburn strikes, and Virgos know it. Replenish your friend's sunscreen (because, let's be honest, we know they're already using one) with a luxe, invisible formula like Supergoop's that doubles as a makeup primer.
World Market Brass Geo Terrarium
"They are earth signs, so any plants for the home would be pleasantly received," explains McGarry.
17 of 21
Everlane Trench Coat
"Virgos have a casually sexy fashion sense," says Caitlin McGarry. "They love good quality, neutral colored pieces like a trench coat for the fall."
The Hoodwitch White Sage Eucalyptus
"Having a sacred and pure living space is important to Virgos, which is why hummingbird sage from The Hoodwitch is a divine treat to cleanse the home and awaken their earthy flavors," says Stardust.
Casetify Moonrise
"Known as the sign of communication, Virgos love to have their iPhones on standby," Stardust explains. "Buying an iPhone for your Virgo pal may be pricy, but why not get them a cool case? They will be extremely happy with this amazing treat."
Anthropologie Kantha-Stitched Velvet Quilt
"Virgos love simplicity, but, they also love color," says Stardust. "Buy them something that doesn’t take up too much space or cause clutter — and make sure it’s bright."
The Astrology of Love and Sex by Annabel Gat
While an astro expert's guide to relationships is a great gift for any sign, Stardust says that it's of particular benefit to deeply critical Virgos. "This book is great for Virgo season because it will give people another perspective and help Virgo’s analytical mind," she says. "It will also help Virgos be less neurotic about dating and friendships."
