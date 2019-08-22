End-Of-Summer Self-Care Challenge: 9 Things You Need To Do Before Fall

While the end of summer signals a panic in most of us (How will we survive without summer Fridays? What comes after hot girl summer?!), there’s no reason you need to let the late-August scaries set you up for a fall that’s looming with dread.
Among all the last-minute beach trips, dinners, and other excursions, it’s also important to make sure you’re slowing things down in order to take care of your mind, body, and spirit before jumping back into your regular routines post-summer.
That’s why we teamed up with GT’s Kombucha for an end-of-summer challenge. For the next few weeks, while you’re relishing the last few moments of sunshine, dedicate yourself to these nine renewing self-care activities, and prepare yourself to enter fall relaxed and renewed.
Do A DIY Ice Facial
Run-of-the-mill masks might be synonymous with self-care, but for end-of-summer heat, there’s no facial quite as satisfying as an ice facial. Sure, you could pay upwards of $300 for a pro to massage your face with cold lotions and spray cryotherapy on your forehead. Or, you could try out a more affordable DIY approach: an ice roller. Similar to a jade roller, this device calms irritation and relieves puffiness, but it also provides an intense cooling sensation. For a free option, throw a mask you already own in the fridge for 30 minutes, then apply it all over.
Go Forest Bathing
No, we’re not implying you should skip a shower and run through some tall grass to clean yourself. The practice of forest bathing comes from Japanese culture (where it’s known as shinrin yoku). As opposed to literal bathing, forest bathing simply means opening your senses while in nature. So rather than hiding inside by your AC unit, take an afternoon to head to a local park or nature reserve. Give yourself a chance to experience nature through your senses: Pause and listen to the sounds around you, smell the fresh air, look at the greenery. To take things a step further, take off your shoes and feel the grass between your toes.
Reset Your Gut Health
It’s easy to forget about eating nutritious meals in the summer when you’re in between pools and beaches and any other number of plans. To hit reset, focus on your gut health by sipping on a fizzy GT’s Kombucha. The naturally effervescent, fermented tea helps provide a little equilibrium to your body, with billions of gut-healthy probiotics for improved digestion. Not to mention, with flavors like Watermelon Wonder and Gingerade, it’s a refreshing way to cool down from the heatwave likely happening outside.
Practice Downward Dog At Sunrise
You can certainly practice your downward dog year-round in yoga studios, but take advantage of the last warm temps by bringing it outside. To avoid practicing in the heat (and risking a sunburn), set your alarm a little early and find a nearby park with plenty of green space — practicing your own sun salutations right as the sun is rising. No teacher, no pressure from other students — just you, the sun, and the fresh morning air.
Buy Yourself Fresh Flowers — Just Because
Despite what card companies have led us to believe, you don’t need a special occasion to buy flowers. You don’t even need a significant other. Take advantage of summer blooms before they disappear and pick yourself up a colorful bouquet for your bedside table. Even better, instead of buying a premade arrangement, go to a florist and work with them to create a one-of-a-kind bundle featuring your favorite flowers. It might cost a few dollars more, but it’ll be worth it when you wake up to sunflowers staring right back at you.
Enjoy A Blissful Night Of JOMO
2019 is the year we finally reclaimed FOMO. Gone are the days of fearfully checking Instagram only to see all the fun everyone else is having. Now, it’s all about the joy of missing out, or JOMO. Take a break from your busy summer calendar, cancel your Friday-night plans, and treat yourself to a night of, well, you. Watch that one rom-com everyone else hates, hog the entire bowl of popcorn, walk around in nothing but a fuzzy robe. Is there anything more joyful?
Customize Your Own Aromatherapy Blend
This time of the year, we all have different stressors. Some of us are overwhelmed with back-to-school season. Others are swamped, making up work after vacation. To put your mind at ease, target specific stressors with a custom aromatherapy blend. Mix a few drops of your favorite essential oils (our relaxing combo of choice is lavender, bergamot, and frankincense) in a diffuser and breathe deeply. No diffuser? Don’t worry. You can easily apply your blend to a cotton ball and let the scent fill the air as it evaporates.
Make A Camp-Style Friendship Bracelet For Yourself
If we learned anything from '90s comedies, it’s that summer camp is a rite of passage for anyone in their awkward tween years — and friendship bracelets were the best part. To show yourself a little self-love, and to bring back the sweet memories of childhood, make your very own friendship bracelet. Not only will this craft get your creative juices flowing, but the repetitive braiding motions are meditative in a way, and you’ll find all your worries drifting away. Bonus points if you make two and give one to a friend.
Do A Social Media Detox
For anyone who’s glued to their phone (we feel you!), 24 hours without a peep at social media might feel daunting. But, trust us, it’s a necessary break. Without the distraction of mindlessly scrolling, you can focus on your priorities. Plus, once it’s over, you’ll realize how calming it is to live without the constant communication and the constant need for acceptance. To help you accomplish this final task, delete all your apps or download an app like SelfControl or AppBlock, and let yourself have a day off the grid.
