The New Moon In Virgo Wants You To Start Your Dream Life

New moons are one of the most pivotal times of the month to set intentions, prioritize a clean slate, and manifest for your future. On August 27, the new moon in Virgo will bless us with ambitious, go-getter energy that you'd be remiss not to take advantage of — or at least prepare for.
To make the most of this new moon, you must ask yourself: What are my aspirations? How do I get there? These seem like simple questions, sure, but they can be used to propel you forward to where you want to be. "The Virgo new moon is a fabulous time to set ambitious goals for the future," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "Virgo is by far one of the most organized and ambitious signs of the zodiac — and with both the sun and moon activating it, we have a double dose of can-do energy at our disposal."
Astrologer Stephanie Campos tells Refinery29 that new moons in Virgo can often feel like a mini New Year. "They draw our attention back to our habits, health, and daily routine," she says. "What practices can you implement that will help you move closer to your dream life? What bad habits have overstayed their welcome? This is your cosmic opportunity to recalibrate how you spend your time and remember that the most transformation occurs when we commit to tiny shifts."
That New Year's vibes will give us the urge to unclutter our lives, both physically and emotionally. Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app, says that this new moon is all about order and perfection. "We must be careful not to overthink our emotions as they are not something that can be controlled," she says. "Instead of chasing control over something abstract, this moon is ideal for focusing on unclogging your life."
The particular new moon will be squaring Mars in Gemini. "Being that Mars is involved, this is a time of action — it’s not a time to sit and let our dreams go to the wayside," says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. "When these planets collide, they push us to achieve our deepest desires." If you're into manifesting, Stardust suggests focusing on money, building a better foundation with friends and family, and a "high-standing profession."
Madi Murphy, co-founder of the CosmicRx, also says that this particular square will be a bit tricky, but there are important takeaways for us to focus on. "One of the big lessons of this moon is to resist impatience, anger, and frustration, and trust your natural timing in life," she says. Comparison is the thief of joy, and everyone is on their own individual and beautifully different path through life. This new moon is asking you to trust that path — and follow it with purpose. "Find a way to channel anything that feels pent-up," Murphy says. "Use your words to help you move through anything that feels stuck or inflamed through journaling, writing, or external processing with a trusted person."
Another transit affecting this new moon is Venus in Leo opposing Saturn, which psychic astrologer Leslie Hale says will "force us to stand up for ourselves in some way, or feel as though we have to prove our value or ideas to others." Murphy says that this may bring up feelings of loneliness or limitations around your love life or finances. "Use this to see what areas of your life you want to tend to more so you can ultimately feel freedom, and set intentions around this new moon to nourish them to liberate yourself," she says. "This may look like paying off debts or ending a relationship that is past its expiration date, or even sudden, unexpected changes." Staying open-minded, patient, and curious is key, according to Murphy, and this specific planetary connection can be an opportunity to rid yourself of negative or restrictive energy.
Channeling that intensity into positive action is how you'll thrive through this moment in astrological time. Murphy says this is not the time to resist, overreact, or be overly controlling. "Instead, tune into yourself, your body, and your purpose, and let that guide you," she says. "You are here to harness your own practical magic — and the lessons you have learned through life’s trials — to help the world."