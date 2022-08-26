The New Moon In Virgo Wants You To Start Your Dream Life

Another transit affecting this new moon is Venus in Leo opposing Saturn, which psychic astrologer Leslie Hale says will "force us to stand up for ourselves in some way, or feel as though we have to prove our value or ideas to others." Murphy says that this may bring up feelings of loneliness or limitations around your love life or finances. "Use this to see what areas of your life you want to tend to more so you can ultimately feel freedom, and set intentions around this new moon to nourish them to liberate yourself," she says. "This may look like paying off debts or ending a relationship that is past its expiration date, or even sudden, unexpected changes." Staying open-minded, patient, and curious is key, according to Murphy, and this specific planetary connection can be an opportunity to rid yourself of negative or restrictive energy.