Get Ready For Big, Bold Love: Venus Is In Leo

"Love expands and grows stronger with Venus in this sign," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app . "Since Leo is naturally very glamorous and noticeable, our love life tends to go in that direction." We'll be craving affection and attention from everyone (hey, it's Leo season after all), but most of all our partners or potential love interests. "We all can be a bit more demanding regarding our needs, and Venus in Leo might increase your criteria for what you look for in a partner," says Nakova. "This is because Leo always has to be the best, therefore has to have the best for themselves." We may be a bit picky during this time about who gets the chance to bask in our love and attention, which isn't necessarily a bad thing — sometimes being choosy with where we put our energy can end up protecting us in the long run.