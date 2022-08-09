Get Ready For Big, Bold Love: Venus Is In Leo

Take inspo from those big gestures of love, because now is the time to turn up the romance factor in your partnerships, whether you're new lovers or committed partners. Montúfar says that going that extra mile — showing up to dates with flowers, planning spontaneous getaways, focusing on your partner's love language more than usual — will be rewarded and incredibly refreshing under this energy. And for those who are currently single but crushing, this is the perfect opportunity for you to take a chance. "For those who have been wanting to declare their love to someone, Venus in Leo is perfect for that, as people will be craving connection and attention," Montúfar continues.