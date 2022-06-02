Saturn Retrograde Is Here To Help You Get Your Sh*t Together

Although Mercury retrograde just ended, there's another planet in our solar system that's about to start its backwards dance (and wreak a little havoc along the way). That's right — on June 4, Saturn starts its retrograde in the free-spirited sign of Aquarius until October 23. Although these celestial happenings often have a reputation for being chaotic, Saturn's retrograde is often more constructive than destructive.
While it's not a complete circus, this transit can bring up feelings of limitations, restrictions, and heaviness as well as themes of time management, being your own authority, budgeting, or preparations for the future, according to Madi Murphy, co-founder of the CosmicRx. "It also may stall progress and slow down any developments you have been making on projects," she says. "Look at where you can take more responsibility for yourself. AKA, it’s time to get your shit together!"
That means combing through your unopened emails, organizing your Google calendar, and prioritizing the things that really matter. The Planet of Karma is all about structure, and its retrograde can help us think about how we can rearrange or change those structures in our lives to work better. "Saturn is tasked with being the cosmic teacher who helps us keep our lives in order and build a strong foundation," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "So, when it retrogrades, we revise everything we have recently learned about career, boundaries, and responsibility."
Yep — things are getting serious. Montúfar says there are a few questions we should ask ourselves during this time: Are our foundations strong enough? Have we been investing our time, money, and resources in the best way? Are we working harder instead of smarter? "If the answers are less than positive, Saturn retrograde is the perfect time to course-correct our strategy for the future," she says. "This is especially true now, as we prepare to welcome the second part of the year."
Since Saturn is the planet that rules karma, its retrograde is a time of... well, karma. Montúfar says that during this transit, situations from the past come back for revision. "This would go both ways — it can be positive but also negative. It all depends on the quality of our past actions," she says. "For those who did the right thing, Saturn retrograde can mean good karma points being cashed out. But for those who did wrong, Saturn retrograde could mean a meeting with fate and destiny." Saturn is wise and fair, though, so your bad karma won't cause too much destruction in your life — just be prepared to answer to your actions.
During the next four months, patience is key. Iva Naskova, astrologer at Nebula, says that if we practice having a calm and reasonable approach to our decisions, we can avoid feeling stressful and nervous (a dream!). "This transit is ideal for deciding what and who you want to invest your time and energy in," she says. "At times, it could feel like things are not changing and time stands still, but that is Saturn retrograde giving you a chance to decide what is your next move."
Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, says that the best way to handle this energy is to reframe any negative thinking. "For example, if you work in a job that you know is ending, focus on a new opportunity. If a breakup occurs in your personal life, the relationship has in all likelihood outlived its purpose," she says. "In this way, we can make this transit less stressful by focusing our energy on something positive and productive that you want to change."
Until the end of October, it's all about your mindset. If we think positive, do good, and stay organized, the world (and beyond) will have our backs.