Mercury Retrograde Is Over — But The Chaos Isn’t

Well folks, it's time to give yourselves a pat on the back. We've survived one of the most-talked about transits in modern astrology: Mercury retrograde. On June 3, the Planet of Communication will officially station direct in Taurus, bringing all of the technological haywire, misunderstandings, and confusing communications to an end — at least, we hope.
While the end of Mercury retrograde is usually something to celebrate, this transit is closing on a bit of a sour note. "The vibe will not be super-positive at this time," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "It will actually be intense due to Mercury going direct as it is locked in a square with Saturn in Aquarius, while Saturn also prepares to go retrograde the next day." Since both planets will be energetically supercharged at this time, Montúfar says that conversations around authority, career, and any kind of negotiation will be more tense than usual.
Advertisement
This square between Saturn and Mercury previously occurred on April 24, before Mercury’s retrograde, according to Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. "Go back and look at this date as themes tend to repeat themselves during Mercury retrograde," she says. "You can accomplish a great deal at this time if caution and negative thoughts can be limited and contained, and you can focus on work or some other serious matter." The key here is to stay organized not only in your space, but in your thoughts as well. Think about the struggles you experienced around the end of April and keep track of what you can actually change — then, get to work.
Montúfar says that things won't fully go back to normal until Mercury leaves Taurus — freeing itself from its clash with Saturn — and enters Gemini on June 13. "This is when all the projects and negotiations that got stalled will begin to move forward and take shape," she says. "June 20 is a particularly good day to seal deals, which is when Mercury in Gemini forms a sextile with Jupiter in Aries. The wind will be at our back, and our minds will be inventive, full of fresh and exciting ideas that can develop over the next year or so."
Kalina Trifonova, an astrologer at Nebula, says that the time after this Mercury retrograde will be a major growth period for the collective. "We can expect to grow rapidly spiritually, to face uncomfortable situations that bring us out of our comfort zone, and force us to work rather than solely depend on luck," she says. "If we are open to change and improvement it will go smoother. Gradual improvement is preferred over a spontaneous life lesson that forces us to learn." Although Mercury direct has us off on a rocky start, things will get better — remember to be open, and trust the process.
Advertisement
Another positive date will be June 27, when Mercury in Gemini forms a sextile with Chiron in Aries. Montúfar says that this energy will allow us to heal from any hurtful situations that began during the Planet of Communication's retrograde. "This is the day to have important conversations, as the healing energy from Chiron will help us move past our wounds and insecurities," she says.
Retrogrades are all about reassessing, reevaluating, revisiting, redoing, and rethinking. "We have taken the time to stop, look, and listen to our inner voice, and can now move forward with greater clarity and confidence again," Hale says. "Now is a time of personal realignment with the world and perhaps a sense of completion with things we have changed or reconsidered."
There are still two more Mercury retrogrades left for us in 2022, but don't sweat it — we've made it through before, and we'll make it through again. "Your inner garden has been cultivated and cleared, and now it is time to move forward once again," Hale says. "What have you learned, and what will you do next?"