Get Ready For Big, Bold Love: Venus Is In Leo

On August 26, Venus will square Uranus in Taurus, which Montúfar says will bring surprises and unexpected developments in love and all relationships. "Under this aspect, some of us will seek freedom, and if we don’t receive it, we might act in radical ways," she says. "Singles will be attracted to people who are not their type, gravitating more towards eccentric and out-of-the-ordinary love interests." If you're in a partnership, you may want to take some time to yourself or a plan a day out with friends instead of holing up with your S.O. This day has major one-night-stand-energy, too — take that as you will.