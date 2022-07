Shine Bright Leos, It’s Your Season

"When the Sun is in Leo we often want to shine, be in the spotlight and receive attention, or even come across as dramatic," says astrologer Leslie Hale. "Leo energy is not afraid to be front and centre or extraordinary. Now is your time to shine in whatever endeavor you choose." If you take risks, say yes, and embrace being the star this season, you may just find yourself luckier than usual. Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app , agrees, saying that this could be the astrological push we need to get out of our comfort zones. "Dreams don't become a reality unless you are not willing to reach for them, and with the Sun in mighty Leo, it is the perfect opportunity to strive after what you want!" she says.