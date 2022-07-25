Shine Bright Leos, It’s Your Season

After a calming, chill Cancer season, the astrological world is ready for a taste of adventure. Starting on 22nd July, the Sun officially moved into the sign of the lion, meaning one thing and one thing only — Leo season (or, better yet, main character season) is here. From now until 22nd August, all our lives are a stage.
Leo is the only sign ruled by the Sun, which means that this season is the one where the biggest star in our sky can shine the brightest — literally and figuratively. "It is a time in which the solar concepts of creativity and vitality are at their highest point of the year," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "We tend to feel full of energy and courage to lead and enjoy the heat of summer — this is especially true as we come out of Cancer season and four weeks of intense emotions." We'll experience a surge of energy, making now the perfect time to connect with our inner child and embrace our unique selves.
"When the Sun is in Leo we often want to shine, be in the spotlight and receive attention, or even come across as dramatic," says astrologer Leslie Hale. "Leo energy is not afraid to be front and centre or extraordinary. Now is your time to shine in whatever endeavour you choose." If you take risks, say yes, and embrace being the star this season, you may just find yourself luckier than usual. Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app, agrees, saying that this could be the astrological push we need to get out of our comfort zones. "Dreams don't become a reality unless you are not willing to reach for them, and with the Sun in mighty Leo, it is the perfect opportunity to strive after what you want!" she says.
On 31st July, the Sun will form a gentle connection with Jupiter, the Planet of Luck and Optimism, which astrologer Stephanie Campos says will bring us expansive energy. "This is a day for recognition and celebrating yourself and how far you’ve come," she says. "Leo season, and especially this transit, want to remind you that it’s safe for you to take up space — so don’t be afraid to shine bright!" Throw yourself and your friends a congrats-to-us dinner (or brunch, whatever floats your boat) to celebrate all you've accomplished in the year 2022. Whether you got a promotion, a new job, or just deep cleaned your bathroom for the first time, it's worth having a fun get-together.
The next day, Mars and Uranus unite as Mars connects with the North Node in Taurus, according to Lisa Stardust, author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. "This is an important time because we will be taking our power back and defining how we want to take action and propelling ourselves forward in the upcoming months," she says.
Although the vibes will be pretty positive, this Leo season will come with its fair share of intensity. Montúfar says that Mercury and the Sun will activate Mars and the Lunar Nodes of Destiny in Taurus and the ongoing Saturn-Uranus square. "It will be a time of huge change, as the energy that has been stuck below the surface will come out in the form of unexpected events that will force us to make changes and big decisions," she says. "This is going to be greatly felt as we transition from July into August, and once again during this season's full moon, which happens in Aquarius on 11th August."
For the rest of Leo season, Campos advises us to check in with our authentic sense of self and desires. She says to ask ourselves, "Are you living in alignment? Are your actions bringing you joy? Are you truly living for yourself or have you been prioritising others’ needs?" Take a beat and see how you answer these questions — if it's not up to your Leo season standards, then take action to change the course of the next month. Your inner lion is waiting.