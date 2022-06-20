Cancer Season Is Here To Chill You Out

Once we hit the middle of July, change is the name of the game due to the sun and Mercury forming a sextile with Uranus on 10th July and 13th July. "This is when the North Node of Destiny will be getting very close to Uranus, awakening the immense power of the Planet of Disruption and Revolution," Montúfar says, adding that this is when the astrology of 2021 and 2022 will begin to fall into place. "It will be a time of activism, huge technological advancements and personal liberation," she continues. "Whatever ends around this time will be non-negotiable and necessary for both our personal as well as collective evolutions."