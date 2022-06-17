Cancer Season Is Here To Chill You Out

On June 21 — the same day as the summer solstice and the longest day of the year — the sun will leave its spot in Gemini and make its way over to the sign of the crab, meaning that Cancer season has finally arrived. For the next month, we'll feel more connected to our roots, more sentimental, and ready to connect deeper with our homes and ourselves. Cancer season is often an emotional time, yes — but who ever said crying was a bad thing?
Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, says this a very important point in our astrological year, calling it a reset of the overall energy for the collective. "Cancer is the first cardinal sign as well as the first water sign of the zodiac, so it holds a very initiatory energy," she says. "While June 1 is typically thought to be the beginning of the second half of the year, in reality, June 21 is the real kick-off of the second part of 2022. If our New Year’s resolutions didn’t work out (or most likely shifted), this day lends us a second chance."
New Year's vibes in the summer? I'll take it. Besides the new-ish energy we'll all be basking in, Cancer season also gives us an increased desire to spend more time at home and bond with our families (both blood relatives and chosen ones). Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app, says that we'll be feeling a bit more emotional and perceptive of other people's energy. "Cancer is very intuitive, so whenever the sun falls into this sign, we all get to feel our intuition and senses getting stronger," she says. "It is safe to say that we should lean on and guide ourselves more based on what our gut tells us."
Following your intuition is key for the next month. While it's always a good idea to look within, now our gut feelings will be even more spot on. Make sure to listen. Being this in tune with your emotions means that it's also time to embrace the homebody-ness of Cancer — most of us have been go, go, going since the start of 2022, and now that we're finally halfway done with the year, it's time to actually sit back and relax. Rest is always important — especially with burnout being such a collective experience — so prioritize that this month.
Chilling out can also help clear your mind and foster both physical and emotional connections. "Cancer season is a time to understand yourself and your home environment on a deeper, more emotional level," says Meghan Rose, tarot reader and astrologer. "This time of year is truly meant for you to understand that you have three homes in this lifetime: our planet, the space that you live in, and your physical vessel. When we connect with all three of these home spaces during Cancer season, we feel at ease."
Home isn't as safe of a word — or place — for everyone, but Cancer season is a prime time to work on healing or dealing with difficult family dynamics, Rose says. "Because Cancer season can feel quite nostalgic, you may be looking back at your past more often than you usually would. Do not shy away from doing some deep-diving, healing old wounds, and letting go of grudges during this time," she says. "And remember: You don't need to communicate with the person who has hurt you in order to forgive or heal."
Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, says that one of the most significant dates of the season is July 1, when Mars in Aries squares Pluto. "This is a date to be aware of and not let small issues turn into big issues which have lasting consequences," she says. "We can expect a great deal of news on and around this date and significant events on the world stage will occur." You heard her — don't sweat the small stuff and things will run much smoother.
Once we hit the middle of July, change is the name of the game due to the sun and Mercury forming a sextile with Uranus on July 10 and July 13. "This is when the North Node of Destiny will be getting very close to Uranus, awakening the immense power of the Planet of Disruption and Revolution," Montúfar says, adding that this is when the astrology of 2021 and 2022 will begin to fall into place. "It will be a time of activism, huge technological advancements, and personal liberation," she continues. "Whatever ends around this time will be non-negotiable and necessary for both our personal as well as collective evolutions."
Cancer season is when we settle more into what feels like home to us, whether that's a person, place, or thing. And while home is where the heart is for the next month, so is feeling safe, secure, and relaxed.