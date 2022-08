Manifesting Romance? Lisa Stardust’s New Love Deck Can Help With That

Cuffing season is just around the corner, and we need as much help as possible to navigate the murky waters of love. Whether you're still on the hook-up game or you've been partnered up for years, the newest deck by astrologer and R29 horoscope writer Lisa Stardust may be exactly what you need. The Love Deck is a 70-card deck that offers insights into you and your partner's zodiac sign and how you love as well as meditations and crystal suggestions. Pull a card by yourself when the first-date jitters are getting to you, shuffle the deck with your partner to learn more about each other, or treat it like an oracle or tarot deck to find out what the universe thinks you need to hear right now — from love spells to journal prompts.