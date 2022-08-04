Manifesting Romance? Lisa Stardust’s New Love Deck Can Help With That

There are numerous ways to use this deck. You can separate cards by section or shuffle them and pick a card to see what love affirmations, spells, journal prompts, crystals, or meditations you need. You can also simply shuffle the entire deck, mixing the sections, and see what pops up completely randomly. To further your connection with your person, you can also use the deck with them — comparing zodiac sign compatibility and how other factors in your birth chart play a role in your romance, seeing what chakras are blocked and need to be released, and finding prompts both of you can journal about.