Your Horoscope This Week: 31st July to 6th August, 2022

The first week of August is a game changer for us all. Erratic Uranus and the karmic North Node of Destiny unite in Taurus on 31st July. The following day, Mars connects with Uranus and then the North Node of Destiny in Taurus. When we look at the North Node of Destiny, we see what can be brought into our lives. In this case, we are learning to build community and to be accountable for the welfare of others — and, more importantly, ourselves.