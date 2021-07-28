Just When You Thought Things Were Calm, Mercury In Leo Is Bringing Lots Of Drama

This transit has Montúfar on alert as well. She says the square between Saturn and Mercury will "put a damper on all things communication," so be sure to be patient with yourself and others. Texts and emails may come across as a bit off, messages may be misconstrued, and in general, we'll find ourselves feeling somewhat confused with one another. "During this entire week, we will lack the confidence to speak our minds, and be torn between opening up to others and shutting everyone out," Montúfar says. Our inner stubborn drama queen will rear its head, and hard. You may want to lay low during this transit and focus on what kind of communication is really important to you. It's best to lay off the gossip and just focus on yourself (in true Leo fashion) for the next couple of weeks.