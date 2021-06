Venus In Cancer Is Going To Make — Or Break! — Your Relationship

That said, not every move is a bad idea. Some people may need Venus in Cancer to prompt them to finally get real about a relationship — romantic or otherwise — that's good for them. It can be difficult to make big decisions (such as whether to move in together), but a few aspects that occur while Venus is in Cancer can offer us an assist. "During this time, Venus will aspect lucky Jupiter, rebellious Uranus, dreamy Neptune, and transformative Pluto," says Lisa Stardust , author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck , tells Refinery29. "This will be a time of growth, which will be hard as we are unwilling to exit our comfort zone when it comes to love and financial matters." Boldness is not Cancer's strong suit, but really making an effort to step out of our shell in regards to relationships and money may pay off, she says.