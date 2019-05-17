Everything and its mother has an app these days. Shopping? Friend-making? Meditation? Period-tracking? I feel like I'm downloading a new one every day, only to use it once before letting it disappear into the black hole that is my endless grid of iPhone apps.
Suffice to say, there's a lot out there, and we want to help you cut through the clutter. From photo-editing apps to dating apps, here are our favorites in every category. Because, for whatever it is you want/need/dreamt about last night, I can guarantee, there's an app for it.
Shine
The pitch: "A daily pep talk in your pocket."
This self-care app offers daily texts with compassionate words and research-backed advice, as well as motivational talks and mediations. Plus, it has a really pretty interface that makes the user experience soothing in itself. With daily check-ins, week-long self-care challenges, and built-in daily rituals, it's kind of like a hug in app form.
MySizeID
The pitch: "Measurement tools for life, on your smart phone."
As a person who hates trying things on in a dressing room, I almost exclusively do my shopping online. Despite the convenience, though, there's a major drawback — most things don't fit how they appear to onsite. Enter: MySizeID, which uses sensors to take your measurements and then syncs the data directly to a retailer’s sizing chart so you never have to guess what size you are.
Scribd
The pitch: "Read without limits."
For just $8.99 a month, Scribd gives you access to all of the audiobooks, books, magazines, documents that your heart could desire. And it's unlimited. Definitely the best deal of its kind out there.
Hey! VINA
The pitch: "Tinder for (girl) friends."
Making adult friends is hard AF, but this app makes it a lot easier. You make a profile, join all the on-app communities you identify with (i.e. cat owners or DIY enthusiasts), swipe and say "Hey!" to the women you're interested in meeting, and then make IRL plans to hang with one or more of your matches using the app's plan-making feature. It takes the awkward out the whole post-college "how the heck do I meet new people" thing.
App in the Air
The pitch: "Never too early, never too late."
The holy grail for all things air travel. Need to know where to get coffee at the airport or where you can get in a quick phone charge before your flight boards? App in the Air has you covered for all of that, plus keeps track of your itinerary, boarding passes, frequent flier programs, TSA wait times, the weather at your destination, and a ton more. Also, not to be forgotten: There's a social component. For each flight a user has in their app, they can see other app-using travelers on their same flight. The app gives users conversation starters prompts users with friendly conversation starters...mile high club, anyone?
Eve
The pitch: "Your period and sex life, uninhibited."
Of all of the period-tracking apps I've used, this one is my favorite. It lets you fill out of a comprehensive sex and period log (with v cute graphics) and then helps you get in tune with your cycle by highlighting your symptom trends and forecasting your moods.
