Say “Yes” To A Personalized E-commerce Experience With This New App

With most of our favorite stores, big and small, closed due to COVID-19, we’re all on the lookout for new ways to shop. That’s where this new tech-backed platform, that has been several years in the making, comes in. Like your favorite neighborhood boutique, The Yes tailors your shopping experience to your individual aesthetic. Upon signing onto the app, you’ll be asked a round of questions, from what your favorite designers are to which silhouettes, lengths, and patterns you’re more likely to purchase and everything in between. After inserting your specific sizes for a number of well-known brands, The Yes’s AI technology crafts a store just for you. No one — not even your roommate, sister, best friend, or whoever you share everything with — will have the same selection as you.