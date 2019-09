That means that, unless your diet consists solely of burnt carbs in various forms (which would be worrying for other reasons), it doesn't seem like you need to follow the FSA's recommendation 100% seriously. But if you already have an increased risk for cancer (e.g. a family history), it may still be worth it to keep tabs on your acrylamide consumption. Even though it's pretty much impossible to totally cut it out, being aware of that — and how your other food and drink choices affect your health risks — can help you stay your healthiest.